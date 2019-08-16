Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,005 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $239.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

