Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 12,211 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 167.1% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 79,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEO. Clarus Securities restated an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:PEO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,655. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

