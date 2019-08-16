Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 984.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Paylocity worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 588.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $757,690.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $4,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 868,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,574,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,005 shares of company stock worth $26,555,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.27. 11,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,901. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $111.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

