Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.18% of Eventbrite worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 95.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,934,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,539,000 after buying an additional 1,432,490 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 106.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,637,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 57.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,712 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 125.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 915,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,895,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eventbrite Inc has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

