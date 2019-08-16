Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 1,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

