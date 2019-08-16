Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 81,947 Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.49% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,043. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $421.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.