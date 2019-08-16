Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,347. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 137,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $2,794,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 120,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,360,454.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 587,498 shares of company stock worth $11,546,419.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. William Blair started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

