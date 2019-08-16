Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 55,248 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.30% of Buckle worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Buckle by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $11,332,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,273. Buckle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $882.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

