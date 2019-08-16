Landmark Bank Has $361,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Landmark Bank increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Landmark Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,224,000 after purchasing an additional 433,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,036,000 after buying an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 173,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,371. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.