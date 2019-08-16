Landmark Bank Grows Stock Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Landmark Bank raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. KLA-Tencor makes up approximately 1.7% of Landmark Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Landmark Bank’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 136.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $223,913.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,533 shares of company stock worth $2,978,227 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

