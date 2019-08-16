Landmark Bank Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Landmark Bank cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. 1,941,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

