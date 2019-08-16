Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Holdings Cut by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2,694.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LANC traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $156.21. 2,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.28. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $194.38.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

