Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 9,578,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 761,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,985. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.