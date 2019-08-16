Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 1,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.50. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 376,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,646,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

