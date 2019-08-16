KuboCoin (KUBO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $369.00

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One KuboCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. KuboCoin has a total market cap of $468,455.00 and $369.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuboCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. KuboCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,708,717,157 tokens. KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium . KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org

KuboCoin Token Trading

KuboCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

