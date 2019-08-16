Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $572,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $123,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,212 shares of company stock worth $15,013,995 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,211. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

