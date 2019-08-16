Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,180 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 191,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $8,952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 99,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $4,421,611.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,875 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $150,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,373,059 shares of company stock valued at $187,742,559 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

