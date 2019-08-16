Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 6,285 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7,659.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after buying an additional 997,472 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after buying an additional 979,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after buying an additional 918,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. 181,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,092,156. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.