Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $47.08. 5,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,549. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.