Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $3.72 Million in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $75,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 410,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 80.7% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 104,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $2,058,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,251.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $140,433.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,174.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,763 shares of company stock worth $8,757,848 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $59.97 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

