Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $3,395,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.1% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $992,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.32. 1,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.05 and a 12 month high of $338.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.