Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,763. The stock has a market cap of $598.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Koppers has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.43 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,391.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 475.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.