Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 6.2%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 177,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 539,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

The firm has a market cap of $82.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 67.79% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 35.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,625 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

