KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $48.00 on Monday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

