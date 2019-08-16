Klimatas One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,044.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Klimatas has a market cap of $51,995.00 and $1,044.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00560083 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004520 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.