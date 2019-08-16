Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of KE stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $369.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

