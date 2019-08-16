Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$20.02. The stock has a market cap of $902.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.80.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

