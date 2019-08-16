Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 789,128 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,697,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

