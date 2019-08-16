Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 186.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.03. 498,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,558. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.