Keybank National Association OH Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

