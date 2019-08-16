Kenneth R. Meyers Sells 17,919 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $632,003.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.72.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in United States Cellular by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $15,669,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in United States Cellular by 48.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in United States Cellular by 23.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

