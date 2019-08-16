Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Receives $15.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 933.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keane Group stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keane Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

