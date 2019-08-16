Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,764,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

NFLX stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.00. 6,538,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,025,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

