Kambria (KAT) Tops One Day Volume of $455,098.00

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Kambria has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $455,098.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kambria has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Kambria token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kambria

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2016. Kambria’s total supply is 3,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,544,848 tokens. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io

Buying and Selling Kambria

Kambria can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kambria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kambria using one of the exchanges listed above.

