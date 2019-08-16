K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €14.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.96 ($23.20).

Shares of SDF traded down €0.37 ($0.43) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €13.40 ($15.58). 1,168,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.35. K&S has a 12 month low of €13.83 ($16.08) and a 12 month high of €21.06 ($24.49).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

