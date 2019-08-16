Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Shares Up 5.3%

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97, 166,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 487,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.
About Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI)
Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.
Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.