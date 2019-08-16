Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Shares Up 5.3%

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97, 166,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 487,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 677,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 600,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumei International in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI)

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

