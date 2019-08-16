JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 432.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,283.7% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 295,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 678,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 108,432 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. 1,149,649 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

