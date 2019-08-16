JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Position Increased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPGB. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $950,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 170,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.21. 16,028 shares of the company were exchanged. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.