JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Position Increased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPGB. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $950,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 170,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.21. 16,028 shares of the company were exchanged. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

