JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Price Target to GBX 340

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Arrow Global Group to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.04. Arrow Global Group has a 52-week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.