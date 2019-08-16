JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€4.50” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.28 ($6.14).

ETR CEC1 opened at €4.78 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.93. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of €7.48 ($8.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

