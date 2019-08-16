Joincoin (J) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $16,490.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,326,389 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.