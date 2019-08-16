Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $424.00

Shares of Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.61), with a volume of 1633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 446.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 458.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

In related news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £15,050 ($19,665.49).

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

