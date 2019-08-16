Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €72.50 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.97 ($90.66).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €78.76 ($91.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.35. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.