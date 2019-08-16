Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.70 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.76 ($17.17).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 stock opened at €12.55 ($14.59) on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.