Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €96.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.93 ($115.03).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Beiersdorf stock opened at €109.95 ($127.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a PE ratio of 33.75. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €109.50 ($127.33).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.