Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 904,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JASN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 70,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Jason Industries has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jason Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jason Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 590,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 50,802 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jason Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jason Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Jason Industries by 72.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 430,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 181,378 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JASN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

