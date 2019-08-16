Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 904,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:JASN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 70,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Jason Industries has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.70.
Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter.
Several research analysts recently commented on JASN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Jason Industries Company Profile
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.