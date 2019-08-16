Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $775,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of BR traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 37,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $4,772,975.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,452 shares of company stock worth $29,731,399. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.