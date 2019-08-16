Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,971 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.44. 32,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,009. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,418 shares of company stock worth $4,113,381. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

