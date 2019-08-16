Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $574,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,992. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

