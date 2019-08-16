Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 694,974 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 341,404 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 12,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

